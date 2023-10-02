Mo. marijuana microbusiness licenses awarded to more applicants

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Forty-eight marijuana microbusiness licenses were awarded to applicants drawn in the August 28 lottery.

The licenses were issued on Monday, October 2 by Missouri’s Division of Cannabis Regulation.

According to a release, from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, six microbusiness licenses were awarded within each of Missouri’s eight congressional districts. Of the six in each district, two are microbusiness dispensary licenses and four are microbusiness wholesale facility licenses.

Of those, some were approved in the Heartland:

Sebhatu LLC in Poplar Bluff

Green4Cure LLC in Cape Girardeau

Dirt Road Dank LLC in Dexter

You can click here for a full list of licenses approved and denied.

Before issuing the licenses, DCR reviewed the applicants to determine whether they were eligible to receive a license.

Any applicant not chosen by lottery is eligible for a refund. Requests for a refund will be accepted starting November 2.

An additional 48 licenses will be issued through each subsequent application/lottery window in 2024 and 2025.

For more information about microbusiness licensing and application requirements, visit Cannabis.Mo.Gov.

