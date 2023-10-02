Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Mo. marijuana microbusiness licenses awarded to more applicants

[FILE PHOTO] Forty-eight marijuana microbusiness licenses were awarded to applicants drawn in...
[FILE PHOTO] Forty-eight marijuana microbusiness licenses were awarded to applicants drawn in the August 28 lottery.(Noelle Williams)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Forty-eight marijuana microbusiness licenses were awarded to applicants drawn in the August 28 lottery.

The licenses were issued on Monday, October 2 by Missouri’s Division of Cannabis Regulation.

According to a release, from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, six microbusiness licenses were awarded within each of Missouri’s eight congressional districts. Of the six in each district, two are microbusiness dispensary licenses and four are microbusiness wholesale facility licenses.

Of those, some were approved in the Heartland:

  • Sebhatu LLC in Poplar Bluff
  • Green4Cure LLC in Cape Girardeau
  • Dirt Road Dank LLC in Dexter

You can click here for a full list of licenses approved and denied.

Before issuing the licenses, DCR reviewed the applicants to determine whether they were eligible to receive a license.

Any applicant not chosen by lottery is eligible for a refund. Requests for a refund will be accepted starting November 2.

An additional 48 licenses will be issued through each subsequent application/lottery window in 2024 and 2025.

For more information about microbusiness licensing and application requirements, visit Cannabis.Mo.Gov.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a man from Farmington was killed in a crash Saturday...
Farmington, Mo. man driving UTV hits animal in roadway, dies in crash
A Missouri woman is charged with felony assault after allegedly driving away from an argument...
Woman charged after driving for miles with husband on hood, prosecutors say
Fabayan Larry, 37, of Sikeston, was arrested and is being held on a no-bond warrant in Scott...
Sikeston man arrested for murder after woman found dead in home
FILE - Former Boston Red Sox player Tim Wakefield looks on before the start of a baseball game...
Tim Wakefield, who revived his career and Red Sox trophy case with knuckleball, has died at 57
The United State Geological Survey recorded a magnitude 2.0 earthquake near Ridgely, Tennessee...
M2.0 earthquake recorded near Ridgely, Tenn.

Latest News

Fabayan Larry, 37, of Sikeston, was arrested and is being held on a no-bond warrant in Scott...
Sikeston man arrested for murder after woman found dead in home
Adrian L. Perry, 36, of Bells, Tennessee, was arrested on charges of attempted first-degree...
Deputy injured, Tenn. man facing attempted murder charge after struggle, manhunt in southern Ill.
A southern Illinois campground and marina is closed for “missing funds” and “other serious...
Southern Ill. campground, marina closed for ‘missing funds’
[FILE PHOTO] The Carbondale Fire Department will host an open house on Saturday, October 14.
Carbondale Fire Dept. to hold open house