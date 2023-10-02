Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Mariah Carey’s Christmas music tour schedules show in Kansas City

FILE - Mariah Carey performs at the 82nd Annual Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting...
FILE - Mariah Carey performs at the 82nd Annual Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony on Dec. 3, 2014, in New York. Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., is upset that her beloved Mariah Carey Christmas album has gone missing, but she needn't worry, she's getting a replacement copy courtesy of the five-time Grammy winner herself. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)(Charles Sykes | AP)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Mariah Carey has become synonymous with Christmas music. And there will be an opportunity for Kansas Citians to hear “All I Want for Christmas Is You” on more than just the radio.

The singer-songwriter announced “Merry Christmas One and All!” tour dates Monday morning, and one of the 13 stops is at T-Mobile Center on Nov. 24, the day after Thanksgiving.

The monthlong tour features stops in Toronto, Philadelphia and New York City among others.

Tickets will go on sale on Oct. 6 at 10 a.m. For updated information, check out the T-Mobile Center website.

ALSO READ: Local fans excited by Beyoncé's concert at Arrowhead

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a man from Farmington was killed in a crash Saturday...
Farmington, Mo. man driving UTV hits animal in roadway, dies in crash
A Missouri woman is charged with felony assault after allegedly driving away from an argument...
Woman charged after driving for miles with husband on hood, prosecutors say
The United State Geological Survey recorded a magnitude 2.0 earthquake near Ridgely, Tennessee...
M2.0 earthquake recorded near Ridgely, Tenn.
FILE - Former Boston Red Sox player Tim Wakefield looks on before the start of a baseball game...
Tim Wakefield, who revived his career and Red Sox trophy case with knuckleball, has died at 57
The owners of a miniature horse who was found dead with an arrow lodged in her body is now...
Family’s miniature horse found dead with arrow lodged in chest

Latest News

A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Adrian L. Perry, 36, of Bells, Tennessee, was arrested on charges of attempted first-degree...
Deputy injured, Tenn. man facing attempted murder charge after struggle, manhunt in southern Ill.
A woman was injured after police say she jumped from a second story window to escape an...
Woman injured after jumping from 2nd floor window to escape burning apartment
A woman was injured after police say she jumped out of a second-story apartment window to...
Woman injured after jumping from 2nd floor apartment window to escape fire
A Sikeston man was arrested for first-degree murder after a woman was found dead in her home.
Man arrested on murder charge after woman found dead in home