Ill. committee seeking expert to bring state history alive for new audiences

By Olivia Tock
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - A committee for the state of Illinois is currently seeking candidates to fill the position of state historian.

According to a release from the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum (ALPLM), they are looking for an individual who can bring the state’s history alive for new audiences, particularly young people. Experts in Illinois state history are encouraged to apply for the position.

The release states that the board of trustees for the ALPLM will lead the first phase of the search. After assessing candidates, the board will recommend candidates to Governor JB Pritzker, who will make the final decision.

The search committee will be chaired by Millikin University history professor Dan Monroe.

“Illinois is doing something important by reinventing the position of state historian. It’s a chance to explore overlooked parts of the Illinois story, amplify new voices and reach folks who might not realize how exciting history can be,” Monroe said. “We want to cast a wide net in our search for candidates.”

The state historian will need expertise in the history of at least one underrepresented minority group, the releases states. They must also do public outreach and have a track record of community engagement and service to the state’s history.

For more information about the position, click here.

