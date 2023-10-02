Golf tournament raises money for fund to help fallen troopers’ families

Heartland Votes
The tournament, held at the Cape Girardeau Country Club, benefits the masters - the Missouri Association of State Troopers Emergency Relief Society.(KFVS)
By Heartland News
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The 9th Annual Artisan Contracting Charity Golf Tournament was held Monday, October 2.

The tournament, held at the Cape Girardeau Country Club, benefits the masters - the Missouri Association of State Troopers Emergency Relief Society.

The MASTERS was formed in 1979 for to establish a fund for to help a trooper’s immediate surviving family member and children if he or she is killed in the line of duty.

“When a trooper is killed in the line of duty, they will step in immediately and provide a lump sum of money to assist with funeral expenses and things like that,” Sgt. Clark Parrott, with Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop E, said. “Things that you don’t think about, but you have to pay pretty quickly...they will help with mortgage, rent, college education, things like that for an extended period of time. So, it’s comforting knowing that there is an organization out there is an organization out there that will stand in the gap.”

The MASTERS also provides scholarships for the officer’s dependent children and the surviving spouse.

