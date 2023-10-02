First Alert: Summer heat without high humidity

(KFVS) - Dry and very warm conditions will stick around for the next few days, feeling more like early September than early October.

Fog is likely in some locations this morning. No advisories have been issued, but visibility will could be reduced.

Today will be a few degrees warmer with highs near 90 degrees and Tuesday will be even warmer with highs in the low 90s.

Thankfully, dew points near 60 will keep humidity levels in check.

Models have been very consistent in showing a cold front moving into the Heartland later this week bringing much cooler conditions.

Rain chances continue to look good for Thursday.

Showers and a few thunderstorms look to be scattered and light, but for some locations this will be the first measurable rain in about a month.

Friday through the weekend will be much cooler with highs in the low 70s to upper 60s!

