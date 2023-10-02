First Alert Monday Morning Outlook

An upper high centered over the upper Midwest will keep our weather very dry and very warm for the next few days….more like early September than early October. In fact, official highs look to creep a few degrees higher today and Tuesday….to near 90° (on average) this afternoon, and into the low 90′s by Tuesday afternoon. Thankfully, dew points near 60 will keep humidity levels in check.

The nice news is that the pattern shift that was first discussed last week is still on the table for later this week. Models have been pretty consistent in bringing a cold front through from west to east on Tuesday, followed by strong northwest flow and much cooler conditions for Friday into the weekend. Rain chances continue to look good (but certain) for Thursday. With limited moisture, showers and a few thunderstorms look to be scattered and light….but for some areas this will be the first measurable rain in about a month.

