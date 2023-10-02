Few more hot days, big changes on the way

(KFVS) - Happy Monday, the heat is still lingering around for a few more days but relief is in sight. Today and tomorrow afternoon high temperatures expected in the upper 80s to lower 90s once again. Sunshine will be the dominant weather pattern until Wednesday. A cold front is going to start moving this way by Wednesday bringing the chance for showers all day Thursday. A big change in those temperatures is just around the corner - seeing highs in the mid 70s by the end of the work week and then possibly pushing 60s by the weekend. The evening are going to start getting cooler as well, expecting lows in the 40s by the end of the week.

