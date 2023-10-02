Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Dog caught on camera behind wheel of speeding car

A dog is caught on camera behind the wheel of a car breaking the speed limit in Slovakia. (SOURCE: CNN)
By Jeremy Roth
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A dog was caught behind the wheel in a doggone bizarre traffic moment caught on camera.

Police in Slovakia had a bone to pick with this driver after traffic cameras caught what appeared to be the man’s dog behind the wheel of a speeding car.

In what is already a legendary Facebook post, police shared a traffic cam image clearly showing the dog behind the wheel.

According to the post, the driver who was cited and fined claimed the dog unexpectedly jumped into his lap, but police said there was no evidence to support the claim.

In fact, no moving video was released at all.

The pic went viral, and social media did what it does best, offering such helpful insights including “That dog likely drives better than most people.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a man from Farmington was killed in a crash Saturday...
Farmington, Mo. man driving UTV hits animal in roadway, dies in crash
A Missouri woman is charged with felony assault after allegedly driving away from an argument...
Woman charged after driving for miles with husband on hood, prosecutors say
The United State Geological Survey recorded a magnitude 2.0 earthquake near Ridgely, Tennessee...
M2.0 earthquake recorded near Ridgely, Tenn.
FILE - Former Boston Red Sox player Tim Wakefield looks on before the start of a baseball game...
Tim Wakefield, who revived his career and Red Sox trophy case with knuckleball, has died at 57
The owners of a miniature horse who was found dead with an arrow lodged in her body is now...
Family’s miniature horse found dead with arrow lodged in chest

Latest News

How to tackle high interest credit card debt
How to tackle high interest credit card debt
How to tackle high interest credit card debt
Fabayan Larry, 37, of Sikeston, was arrested and is being held on a no-bond warrant in Scott...
Sikeston man arrested for murder after woman found dead in home
FILE - This Nov. 26, 2018 file photo shows the Cigna Corp. logo at the corporate office of the...
Cigna is paying over $172 million to settle claims over Medicare Advantage reimbursement