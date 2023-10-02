Convict who fled hospital charged with escaping Dept. of Corrections

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- Tommy Boyd, a Missouri inmate who escaped Mercy Hospital South on September 21, was charged with escaping the Department of Corrections.

Boyd, 45, was serving a sentence for enticement of a child. He was being treated at Mercy on September 21 when he stole a set of restraint keys from a corrections officer and fled the hospital. Two employees no longer work at the Missouri Department of Corrections after the incident.

Boyd was also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and two counts of stealing. He is being held on a $500,000 bond(cash only, no 10%). First Alert 4 previously reported that Boyd got a free hot dog and a job application on his day of freedom. Boyd’s escape triggered an extensive manhunt that lasted around 16 hours.

Boyd was eventually captured in the parking lot of a Shrewsbury Dierbergs. He still had on a corrections officer’s jacket he took and the restraint keys he used to break free when he was arrested, police said.

Boyd has also served prison time for first-degree statutory sodomy.

