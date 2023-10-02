Heartland Votes
Carbondale Fire Dept. to hold open house

[FILE PHOTO] The Carbondale Fire Department will host an open house on Saturday, October 14.
[FILE PHOTO] The Carbondale Fire Department will host an open house on Saturday, October 14.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Carbondale Fire Department will host an open house on Saturday, October 14.

It will be from 10 a.m. to noon at fire station #2. It kicks off National Fire Prevention Week, October 8-14.

This year’s theme is “Cooking safety starts with YOU. Pay attention to fire prevention.”

According to a release, organizers say this is an opportunity to tour the fire station, meet firefighters, learn more about department services and ask questions.

You can watch live vehicle extrication demonstrations at 10:15 a.m. and 11:15 a.m., as well as fire extinguisher demonstrations at 10:45 a.m. and 11:45 a.m.

There will also be activities for kids, including a special appearance by the fire department’s mascot Sparky.

