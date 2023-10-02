Heartland Votes
Cape Girardeau woman accused of kicking officers, trying to take officer’s taser

Cape Girardeau woman accused of kicking officers, trying to take officer's taser
Bobra Brashers, 50, was charged with two counts of fourth-degree assault, resisting a lawful detention and first-degree trespass.(Cape Girardeau Police Department)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A woman is accused of kicking officers and trying to take an officer’s taser while she was being arrested.

Bobra Brashers, 50, was charged with two counts of fourth-degree assault, resisting a lawful detention and first-degree trespass.

She was issued a $5,000 cash-only bond.

According to the Cape Girardeau Police Department, officers responded to the 3000 block of Mimosa around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 1 for a report of trespassing.

Officers talked with the victim and suspect. They identified the suspect as Brashers.

While officers tried to take her into custody, she began to kick them with her feet and tried to disarm an officer of their taser.

She was taken into custody and formally charged through the Cape Girardeau Prosecutor’s Office.

Police say no injuries were reported.

