Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Babe Ruth World Series returning to Cape Girardeau in 2024

Babe Ruth World Series returning to Cape Girardeau in 2024
By Jess Todd
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Babe Ruth World Series will officially be held in Cape Girardeau during summer 2024 for the second consecutive year.

After an agreement was reached with Babe Ruth Baseball, the announcement was made public on Sunday. It will be hosted again by the Charleston Fighting Squirrels.

“We are excited to have another chance (to host),” said Fighting Squirrels manager Michael Minner. “Babe Ruth Baseball was impressed with southeast Missouri and they wanted it to stay for another year.”

Minner added that fundraising and plans will begin in the upcoming weeks.

The Southeast Tropics won the 2023 Babe Ruth World Series at Capaha Field in August.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a man from Farmington was killed in a crash Saturday...
Farmington, Mo. man driving UTV hits animal in roadway, dies in crash
Two 17-year-old drivers were involved in an accident in Hamilton County that left one dead and...
Victim identified in Hamilton County head-on crash that left one teen dead, another severely injured
Two people from Arkansas were involved in a deadly motorcycle crash in Dunklin County on...
1 killed, 1 injured in Dunklin County motorcycle crash
Emergency responders work the scene of semitruck crash in Teutopolis, Ill., on Saturday, Sept....
Attempt to pass a tanker may have led to the deadly chemical crash in Illinois, official says
Around 9:25 p.m., on Friday, Sept. 29, ISP was notified of a crash on U.S. Highway 40 involving...
Evacuation order lifted, tanker truck hauling anhydrous ammonia removed after deadly crash in Teutopolis, Ill.

Latest News

Scott City defeats Kelly 63-6; Rams improve to 4-2
Scott City defeats Kelly 63-6; Rams improve to 4-2
SIU defense held Missouri State to 31 yards
SIU defense held Missouri State to 31 yards
Babe Ruth World Series returning to Cape Girardeau in 2024
Babe Ruth World Series returning to Cape Girardeau in 2024
Heartland Sports @ 10PM on 10/1/23
Heartland Sports @ 10PM on 10/1/23