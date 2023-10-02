Babe Ruth World Series returning to Cape Girardeau in 2024

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Babe Ruth World Series will officially be held in Cape Girardeau during summer 2024 for the second consecutive year.

After an agreement was reached with Babe Ruth Baseball, the announcement was made public on Sunday. It will be hosted again by the Charleston Fighting Squirrels.

“We are excited to have another chance (to host),” said Fighting Squirrels manager Michael Minner. “Babe Ruth Baseball was impressed with southeast Missouri and they wanted it to stay for another year.”

Minner added that fundraising and plans will begin in the upcoming weeks.

The Southeast Tropics won the 2023 Babe Ruth World Series at Capaha Field in August.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.