Annual Fall Colors at the Cross to be held at Bald Knob Cross

ALTO PASS, Ill. (HEARTLAND WEEKEND) - Later this month, Bald Knob Cross of Peace in Alto Pass, Illinois will host their annual Fall Colors at the Cross.

According to a release from Executive Director Jena Guined, the event will take place on Saturday, October 21 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 22 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. There will be vendors, food trucks and various family activities, and an entry fee of $5 per car, with payment at the gate.

Guined says they are excited to welcome back the Hileman Family with their horse and carriage rides on Saturday, along with musical guests Tim Lehner and Chris Long who will perform between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

On Sunday, Guined says they will host gospel musicians from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Artists include Maida and Dan Carson, Roger Crews, Saviors Call, Gary Roach and The Cypress Creek Boys Quartet, whose bass singer holds the Guiness Book of World Records lowest bass note ever.

Families can also enjoy bounce houses, face painting, balloon animals and other activities. There are photo opportunities on fall-themed sets that capture the breathtaking scenery of Bald Knob in the background.

For lunch, options include chili, chili cheese dogs and hot dogs.

Click here for more information or visit the Bald Knob Cross Facebook page.

