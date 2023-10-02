Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

3 Coffee with a Trooper dates set for October in western Kentucky

Kentucky State Police Post 1 troopers will be participating in three Coffee with a Trooper...
Kentucky State Police Post 1 troopers will be participating in three Coffee with a Trooper events in October.(Lauren McCally)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTERN KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police Post 1 troopers will be participating in three Coffee with a Trooper events in October.

The first event will be at Shaffer Coffee Company in Murray at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 3.

Also on Tuesday, the public can come out and meet with a troop at 2:30 p.m. at the Farmhouse of Paducah.

The last event is Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 7:30 a.m. at Café Au latte in Mayfield.

At all three stops, not only can participants chat with KSP troopers, but they can check out Post 1′s classic 1972 Ford cruiser.

According to KSP, the goal of the events are to discuss community issues, to learn from each other and to build and strengthen relationships.

This years Coffee with a Trooper is in conjunction with the national Coffee with a Cop events nationwide.

For a statewide list of Coffee with a Trooper locations, click here.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a man from Farmington was killed in a crash Saturday...
Farmington, Mo. man driving UTV hits animal in roadway, dies in crash
A Missouri woman is charged with felony assault after allegedly driving away from an argument...
Woman charged after driving for miles with husband on hood, prosecutors say
The United State Geological Survey recorded a magnitude 2.0 earthquake near Ridgely, Tennessee...
M2.0 earthquake recorded near Ridgely, Tenn.
FILE - Former Boston Red Sox player Tim Wakefield looks on before the start of a baseball game...
Tim Wakefield, who revived his career and Red Sox trophy case with knuckleball, has died at 57
A parked side-by-side caught on fire at the Dexter Walmart on Saturday, Sept. 30
UTV catches on fire at Walmart in Dexter

Latest News

Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
The Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri will be holding Project Hope on Oct. 6.
Project Hope event to help community
Project Hope kicks off Friday, Oct. 6
Project Hope kicks off Friday, Oct. 6