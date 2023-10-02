3 Coffee with a Trooper dates set for October in western Kentucky

WESTERN KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police Post 1 troopers will be participating in three Coffee with a Trooper events in October.

The first event will be at Shaffer Coffee Company in Murray at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 3.

Also on Tuesday, the public can come out and meet with a troop at 2:30 p.m. at the Farmhouse of Paducah.

The last event is Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 7:30 a.m. at Café Au latte in Mayfield.

At all three stops, not only can participants chat with KSP troopers, but they can check out Post 1′s classic 1972 Ford cruiser.

According to KSP, the goal of the events are to discuss community issues, to learn from each other and to build and strengthen relationships.

This years Coffee with a Trooper is in conjunction with the national Coffee with a Cop events nationwide.

For a statewide list of Coffee with a Trooper locations, click here.

