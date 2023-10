CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on North Kingshighway on Monday morning, October 2.

According to Cape Girardeau police, the crash happened just after 10 a.m. in front of Andy’s Frozen Custard.

Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on North Kingshighway on Monday morning, October 2. (KFVS)

Two people were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

As of 11 a.m., the road was reopened.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.