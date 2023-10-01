Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Winning numbers drawn for $960 million Powerball jackpot

FILE - A person shows his scan card for their personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
FILE - A person shows his scan card for their personal selection numbers for a ticket for a Powerball drawing on Nov. 7, 2022 in Renfrew, Pa.(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - The numbers were drawn Saturday night for an estimated $960 million Powerball jackpot and players across the country are waiting to see if there’s a big winner.

The winning numbers announced were: 19, 30, 37, 44, 46 and red Powerball 22.

Lottery official usually take several hours to determine if any player has won the giant jackpot.

The $960 million jackpot is for a sole winner who opts for payment through an annuity, doled out over 30 years. Winners almost always take the cash option, which for Saturday’s drawing would be an estimated $441.4 million.

Those winnings would be subject to federal taxes, and many states also tax lottery winnings.

The jackpot now ranks as the world’s ninth-largest lottery prize of all time, behind earlier prizes in the Powerball and Mega Millions games that all topped $1 billion.

The jackpot has grown so large because there have been 30 consecutive drawings without a big winner, dating back to July 19. Powerball’s terrible odds of 1 in 292.2 million are designed to generate big jackpots, with prizes becoming ever larger as they repeatedly roll over when no one wins.

The largest jackpot was a $2.04 billion Powerball prize hit by a player in California in November 2022.

In most states, a Powerball ticket costs $2 and players can select their own numbers or leave the task to a computer.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two 17-year-old drivers were involved in an accident in Hamilton County that left one dead and...
Victim identified in Hamilton County head-on crash that left one teen dead, another severely injured
Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson speaks during a news conference on an indictment...
Last living suspect in 1996 drive-by shooting of Tupac Shakur indicted on murder charge
18-point doe harvested
Bow hunter harvests 18-point doe in Shell Knob, Mo.
An Iowa car collector is getting ready to auction off 100+ classic cars this weekend.
Man is auctioning most of his 150-plus classic cars
Get scores and highlights on Heartland News at 10.
Heartland Football Friday 9/29

Latest News

This image from U.S. Senate video shows the vote total, 88-9, on a temporary funding bill in...
Biden signs bill passed by Congress to fund agencies until Nov. 17, averting government shutdown
Around 9:25 p.m., on Friday, Sept. 29, ISP was notified of a crash on U.S. Highway 40 involving...
Evacuation order lifted, tanker truck hauling anhydrous ammonia removed after deadly crash in Teutopolis, Ill.
An armed forces color guard carries a casket containing the body of U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein,...
California Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s body returns to San Francisco on military flight
The GOP-controlled House Administration Committee, which oversees issues pertaining to the...
Rep. Jamaal Bowman triggered a fire alarm in a House office building amid voting on a funding bill