Warm weather to start the workweek

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
By Madeline Parker
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Sunday evening, Heartland. It has been another warm and sunny day across the Heartland, and this pattern is set to continue over the next couple of days. Tomorrow morning, there could be some patchy fog around sunrise but for the most part, expect sunshine in the morning with temperatures in the upper 50s. By the afternoon, things will warm up again with temperatures getting up into the upper 80s and low 90s. This pattern continues until Thursday, where we are tracking some showers throughout the day, and we will also see some cooler temperatures. Expect temperatures to drop to the 70s by Thursday and by the weekend, we should see lows in the 40s and highs in the upper 60s.

