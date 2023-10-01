Heartland Votes
Southern Illinois remains undefeated in conference opener against Missouri State

Salukis get another win, this time against the Missouri State Bears in the MVC opener for both teams.
By Jess Todd
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois football is off to its best start since 2007.

The No. 10 Salukis defeated Missouri State 33-20 at home on Saturday in their Missouri Valley Football Conference opener.

Ro Elliott scored two rushing touchdowns on SIU’s first two drives, one of them a 64-yard scamper on the game’s third play from scrimmage, to give the Dawgs a 14-0 advantage. They led 23-13 at halftime.

Mid-way through the third quarter Missouri State’s Jordan Pachot connected with Hunter Wood for a 31-yard touchdown that pulled the Bears within one possession, 23-20.

Nic Baker and the Saluki offense responded right away. A seven-play, 65-yard drive capped off by an Aidan Quinn touchdown reception from Baker extended Southern Illinois’ lead back to ten, 30-20.

SIU’s defense, which held Missouri State to just 31 yards rushing, kept the Bears off the scoreboard the rest of the game to seal the victory.

The Salukis improve to 4-0 on the season and start 1-0 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference. They travel to Youngstown State next week.

