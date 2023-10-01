Southern Illinois remains undefeated in conference opener against Missouri State

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois football is off to its best start since 2007.

The No. 10 Salukis defeated Missouri State 33-20 at home on Saturday in their Missouri Valley Football Conference opener.

Ro Elliott scored two rushing touchdowns on SIU’s first two drives, one of them a 64-yard scamper on the game’s third play from scrimmage, to give the Dawgs a 14-0 advantage. They led 23-13 at halftime.

Mid-way through the third quarter Missouri State’s Jordan Pachot connected with Hunter Wood for a 31-yard touchdown that pulled the Bears within one possession, 23-20.

Nic Baker and the Saluki offense responded right away. A seven-play, 65-yard drive capped off by an Aidan Quinn touchdown reception from Baker extended Southern Illinois’ lead back to ten, 30-20.

SIU’s defense, which held Missouri State to just 31 yards rushing, kept the Bears off the scoreboard the rest of the game to seal the victory.

The Salukis improve to 4-0 on the season and start 1-0 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference. They travel to Youngstown State next week.

