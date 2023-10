CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The United State Geological Survey recorded a magnitude 2.0 earthquake near Ridgely, Tennessee on Sunday.

According to the USGS preliminary report, it took place just before 2 a.m. on October 1, about 3.2 miles north northeast of Ridgely.

It had a recorded depth of 4 km.

