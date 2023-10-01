Hundreds of Gold Star families honored at Silver Dollar City

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Hundreds of Gold Star families were honored Saturday at Silver Dollar City. Nearly 600 families representing 114 fallen military members were in attendance to pay their respects.

Family members say moments like these ease the pain of losing a loved one.

“The biggest fear for any parent is for the child to be forgotten. So today, they’re remembering our loved ones, and I cannot thank you guys enough for welcoming us today,” said Tatiana Oddson.

Oddson says she and her family immigrated from Russia, and one day she says her son wanted to give back.

“He said, ‘Mom, I want to give back to the country that adopted us and gave us so many opportunities that I personally didn’t have growing up.’ So I couldn’t say no. I signed his papers at 17, and he went to join the Air Force. [He] proudly wore his uniform. I loved what he did.”

For veteran Rich Leutzinger, it is a privilege to be able to help honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“It’s just a blessing that we do live in this great nation. We have great people in this nation who do take time and set aside special events to honor those who served, especially for those who pay the ultimate price and then be able to support their families and loved ones who still remain here. And so, if it were not for the ultimate sacrifice, none of us would be able to be here today even doing this part of it,” Leutzinger said.

Families spent the day at Silver Dollar City before the evening ceremony. The event included a roll call of the fallen, mentioning their hometowns and branches of service.

Gold Star families are the spouses, children, parents, siblings, or other family members who lost loved ones while honorably serving in the U.S. armed forces.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.