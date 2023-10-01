Heartland Votes
Farmington, Mo. man driving UTV hits animal in roadway, dies in crash

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a man from Farmington was killed in a crash Saturday...
By Olivia Tock
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MADISON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a man from Farmington was killed in a crash Saturday night.

According to the MSHP crash report, 43-year-old Darrin McIntyre was driving a 2020 RZR XP4 eastbound on Highway H, just north of Fredericktown around 10 p.m. on September 30.

The report states that McIntyre’s vehicle struck an animal in the roadway, then traveled off the right side of the highway and hit a tree.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Madison County Coroner at 11:41 p.m. He was not wearing a safety device.

