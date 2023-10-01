Heartland Votes
Another day of sunshine and warm temps

First Alert weather at 6 a.m. 10/1
By Meghan Smith
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Happy Sunday Heartland! Starting the morning off with the possibility of some patchy and dense fog, expect to see clear conditions after 9am. Like yesterday we will have mostly sunny skies throughout the day. Temperatures sitting in the upper 80s to low 90s.

As we look into the work week expect to see temperatures staying above average through Wednesday with mostly sunny skies. Thursday we can expect to see temperatures dropping back down into the mid to upper 70s along with a 50% chance of Isolated showers.

