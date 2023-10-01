27th annual Wiffle Ball World Series held in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - What started as a game between friends has evolved into a tradition that means much more on a backyard wiffle ball diamond.

The 27th annual Wiffle Ball World Series was held in Cape Girardeau on Saturday. Team SEMO Sasquatch won the championship for the second consecutive year.

Jeff Augustine and Mike Renick helped start the Series at Sherwood Yards, as it’s now called. They say the opportunity to have a reunion with old friends every year outshines the wiffle ball being played.

With an entry fee for teams, the World Series also raises money for St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

Check out much more on the Wiffle Ball World Series on Sunday’s edition of Heartland Sports!

