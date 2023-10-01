Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

27th annual Wiffle Ball World Series held in Cape Girardeau

Teams battled it out at the 27th Annual Wiffle Ball World Series this weekend in Cape Girardeau.
By Jess Todd
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 11:40 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - What started as a game between friends has evolved into a tradition that means much more on a backyard wiffle ball diamond.

The 27th annual Wiffle Ball World Series was held in Cape Girardeau on Saturday. Team SEMO Sasquatch won the championship for the second consecutive year.

Jeff Augustine and Mike Renick helped start the Series at Sherwood Yards, as it’s now called. They say the opportunity to have a reunion with old friends every year outshines the wiffle ball being played.

With an entry fee for teams, the World Series also raises money for St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

Check out much more on the Wiffle Ball World Series on Sunday’s edition of Heartland Sports!

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two 17-year-old drivers were involved in an accident in Hamilton County that left one dead and...
Victim identified in Hamilton County head-on crash that left one teen dead, another severely injured
18-point doe harvested
Bow hunter harvests 18-point doe in Shell Knob, Mo.
Around 9:25 p.m., on Friday, Sept. 29, ISP was notified of a crash on U.S. Highway 40 involving...
Evacuation order lifted, tanker truck hauling anhydrous ammonia removed after deadly crash in Teutopolis, Ill.
Two people from Arkansas were involved in a deadly motorcycle crash in Dunklin County on...
1 killed, 1 injured in Dunklin County motorcycle crash
Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson speaks during a news conference on an indictment...
Last living suspect in 1996 drive-by shooting of Tupac Shakur indicted on murder charge

Latest News

Ro Elliott celebrates a 64-yard TD on the third play from scrimmage.
Southern Illinois remains undefeated in conference opener against Missouri State
Salukis defeat Bears in MVC opener for both teams
Salukis defeat Bears in MVC opener for both teams
Teams battle it out at the 27th Annual Wiffle Ball World Series in Cape Girardeau
Teams battle it out at the 27th Annual Wiffle Ball World Series in Cape Girardeau
Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. on 9/30
Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. on 9/30