Woman claims she found hidden camera in bowling alley bathroom

A woman in California claims she found a phone secretly recording video in the women's bathroom of a bowling alley. (KCRA, OBTAINED BY KCRA, CNN)
By KCRA Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
STOCKTON, Calif. (KCRA) - A woman in California claims she found a phone secretly recording video in the women’s bathroom of a bowling alley.

“It’s such a family-oriented bowling alley,” the woman, who asked to remain anonymous, said. “I’ve cried. I’m angry. I’m upset. I’m sick. I just want this attention out there ASAP.”

The woman wanted to share what she said happened Thursday evening at a bowling alley in Stockton, California.

“The trash can, obviously there’s a plastic bag in it to catch all the garbage, I moved the liner and noticed the phone resting against the hole,” she said.

She snapped this picture inside a single-stall, all-gender bathroom inside the bowling alley after an employee redirected her away from the women’s restroom.

“It was weird. I did look over his shoulder. I didn’t see anybody cleaning the women’s restroom, didn’t think too much, anything of it, in the moment,” she said.

Seeing the hole made her uncomfortable, so she said she turned the trash can around.

But when she went back to use the bathroom again, she noticed the hole was redirected towards the toilet again.

“And in my heart, I knew, and I immediately shut the door. I locked it and I just went inside the trash bag and I found the phone right away. I grabbed it. I noticed it was recording for about an hour already,” she said.

The Stockton Police Department confirmed its officers responded and are investigating, and said the phone was believed to have been recording when it was found.

A spokesperson said they’re still trying to figure out who the phone belongs to.

“You don’t think it’s really going to happen to you and it does,” the woman said.

KCRA left messages with the manager of the bowling alley by phone, email and in person, but did not hear back.

Stockton police said they’re still investigating.

“I felt that it needed more attention. I was so disgusted,” she said. “We were with my niece. It could have been her on there.”

Copyright 2023 KCRA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

