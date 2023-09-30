Heartland Votes
The weekend is looking dry and warm

First Alert Forecast @ 6AM on 9/30/23
By Meghan Smith
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good morning heartland! Seeing a quite calm morning to start your Saturday. Temp staring off in the low to mid 60s for most of the area. Now if you are out of the road this morning you could run into some patchy dense fog, but condition will clear up once that sun fully rises. Sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s for most of the heartland, and not unlikely for a couple of counties to see low 90s.

Tomorrow expect to see similar temperatures and clear skies, with no rain in the forecast for our weekend. Rain chances will stay clear till Thursday of next week, while also cooling us back down to the upper 70s to low 80s.

For Saturday, there will be sunny skies with most of the Heartland in the upper 80s
