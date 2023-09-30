Victim identified in Hamilton County crash that left one teenager dead, another severely injured

Heartland Votes
We're working to learn more about a fatal crash in Hamilton county this week that killed a 17-year-old and left another with life threatening injuries
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Two 17-year-old drivers were involved in an accident in Hamilton County that left one dead and the other with life-threatening injuries.

According to the Illinois State Police, Troop 9 Units responded to a two vehicle fatal traffic crash on Illinois Highway 242 around 8:30 p.m. on September 28. Vehicle 1, a 2010 Gray Volvo, was traveling south on Highway 242 while vehicle 2, a 2011 Tan Nissan, was traveling north.

For unknown reasons, the driver of the Volvo, a 17-year old male, crossed the center line into the northbound lane, striking the Nissan head on. The first driver was transported to a regional hospital with life threatening injuries while the second driver, who was identified as 17-year old Coleton Foley, was pronounced dead at the scene.

17-year old Coleton Foley was pronounced dead at the scene of a Hamilton County car crash
17-year old Coleton Foley was pronounced dead at the scene of a Hamilton County car crash(Gholson's Funeral Home)

According to a Facebook post from Hamilton County Senior High, Foley was a high school senior. A candlelight vigil will be held for Foley on September 30, around 8:30 p.m. at Carl Mauck Stadium.

According to ISP, the crash is currently under investigation.

Funeral arrangements have been made for Coleton Foley. Funeral services will be held on October 2 at Ten Mile Missionary Baptist Church near McLeansboro.

