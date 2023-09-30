Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

UTV catches on fire at Walmart in Dexter

A parked side-by-side caught on fire at the Dexter Walmart on Saturday, Sept. 30
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DEXTER, Mo. (KFVS) - Black plumes of smoke could be seen coming from a fire at Walmart in Dexter on Saturday afternoon, September 30.

According to Dexter Fire Chief Don Seymore, crews were called shortly after 4 p.m. to a UTV on fire parked outside of the garden center of the store.

A photo shows the vehicle engulfed in flames.

Crews were able to quickly put out the fire.

Chief Seymore said the building of the store does have some damage and the side-by-side is unrecognizable.

The UTV is considered a total loss.

Seymore said the cause of the fire is unknown and considered undetermined at this time.

No injuries were reported.

