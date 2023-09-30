UTV catches on fire at Walmart in Dexter

DEXTER, Mo. (KFVS) - Black plumes of smoke could be seen coming from a fire at Walmart in Dexter on Saturday afternoon, September 30.

According to Dexter Fire Chief Don Seymore, crews were called shortly after 4 p.m. to a UTV on fire parked outside of the garden center of the store.

A photo shows the vehicle engulfed in flames.

Crews were able to quickly put out the fire.

Chief Seymore said the building of the store does have some damage and the side-by-side is unrecognizable.

The UTV is considered a total loss.

Seymore said the cause of the fire is unknown and considered undetermined at this time.

No injuries were reported.

