One teenager dead, another severely injured after Hamilton County crash

One driver was transported to a regional hospital with life threatening injuries while the...
One driver was transported to a regional hospital with life threatening injuries while the second driver was pronounced dead at the scene(Pixabay)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Two 17-year-old drivers were involved in an accident in Hamilton County that left one dead and the other with life-threatening injuries.

According to the Illinois State Police, Troop 9 Units responded to a two vehicle fatal traffic crash on Illinois Highway 242 around 8:30 p.m. Vehicle 1, a 2010 Gray Volvo, was traveling south on Highway 242 while vehicle 2, a 2011 Tan Nissan, was traveling north.

For unknown reasons, the driver of the Volvo, a 17-year old male, crossed the center line into the northbound lane, striking the Nissan head on. The first driver was transported to a regional hospital with life threatening injuries while the second driver, also a 17-year old male, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a Facebook post from Hamilton County Senior High, the teenager who died was a high school senior. A candlelight vigil will be held for the student on September 30, around 8:30 p.m. at Carl Mauck Stadium.

According to ISP, the crash is currently under investigation.

