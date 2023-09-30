One man killed, another injured after motorcycle accident in Dunklin County

CARDWELL, Mo. (KFVS) - Two men from Arkansas were involved in a motorcycle accident in Dunklin County that killed one and sent the other to the hospital.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Reports, the accident happened at 8:05 a.m. on September 30. The accident was on US 412, three miles west of Cardwell.

62-year-old Carl Martin and 62-year-old Letha Martin, both from Elizabeth, Arkansas, were going westbound on US 412 on a 1996 Harley Davidson. The crash occurred as the motorcycle crossed the center of the roadway, ran off the left side of the road and struck a tree.

Occupant Letha Marin was pronounced dead at the scene by Dunklin County Coroner James Powell at 8:55 a.m. Letha was transported by the Coroner to the Dunklin County Morgue. Driver Carl Martin was transported by Medic One to Arkansas Methodist Medical Center in Paragould, Missouri to be treated for moderate injuries.

Both men were wearing safety devices when the crash occurred. This is the 54th Troop E fatality for 2023.

