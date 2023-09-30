Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

One man killed, another injured after motorcycle accident in Dunklin County

The crash occurred as the motorcycle crossed the center of the roadway, ran off the left side...
The crash occurred as the motorcycle crossed the center of the roadway, ran off the left side of the road and struck a tree.(MGN)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARDWELL, Mo. (KFVS) - Two men from Arkansas were involved in a motorcycle accident in Dunklin County that killed one and sent the other to the hospital.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Reports, the accident happened at 8:05 a.m. on September 30. The accident was on US 412, three miles west of Cardwell.

62-year-old Carl Martin and 62-year-old Letha Martin, both from Elizabeth, Arkansas, were going westbound on US 412 on a 1996 Harley Davidson. The crash occurred as the motorcycle crossed the center of the roadway, ran off the left side of the road and struck a tree.

Occupant Letha Marin was pronounced dead at the scene by Dunklin County Coroner James Powell at 8:55 a.m. Letha was transported by the Coroner to the Dunklin County Morgue. Driver Carl Martin was transported by Medic One to Arkansas Methodist Medical Center in Paragould, Missouri to be treated for moderate injuries.

Both men were wearing safety devices when the crash occurred. This is the 54th Troop E fatality for 2023.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two 17-year-old drivers were involved in an accident in Hamilton County that left one dead and...
Victim identified in Hamilton County crash that left one teenager dead, another severely injured
Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson speaks during a news conference on an indictment...
Last living suspect in 1996 drive-by shooting of Tupac Shakur indicted on murder charge
18-point doe harvested
Bow hunter harvests 18-point doe in Shell Knob, Mo.
Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned.
High school football coach resigns after parents try to influence playing time
An Iowa car collector is getting ready to auction off 100+ classic cars this weekend.
Man is auctioning most of his 150-plus classic cars

Latest News

Around 9:25 p.m., ISP was notified of a crash on U.S. Highway 40 involving multiple vehicles,...
Multi-vehicle crash including tanker truck in Illinois, village evacuated, multiple fatalities reported
Two 17-year-old drivers were involved in an accident in Hamilton County that left one dead and...
Victim identified in Hamilton County crash that left one teenager dead, another severely injured
When responding in reference to a man that had been shot, officers discovered the victim...
Dyersburg police investigating shooting
While I-24 westbound was closed, traffic was diverted to Cairo Road while crews work to remove...
I-24 westbound reopened after collision on Ohio River Bridge bridge