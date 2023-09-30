I-24 westbound reopened after collision on Ohio River Bridge bridge

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Interstate 24 westbound lanes are back open following a non-injury collision on the Ohio River Bridge between Kentucky and Illinois in Paducah.

While I-24 westbound was closed, traffic was diverted to Cairo Road while crews worked to remove vehicles from the bridge that were involved in the collision on September 30.

The roadway was reopened around 12:30 p.m.

