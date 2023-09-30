I-24 closure at Exit 3 due to collision on Ohio River Bridge bridge

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Interstate 24 westbound lanes are currently closed at Exit 3 due to a non-injury collision on the Ohio River Bridge in Paducah.

Traffic is being diverted to Cairo Road while crews work to remove vehicles from the bridge that were involved in the collision on September 30.

It estimated to be closed for two hours, or until 1:30 p.m.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area at this time.

