Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

I-24 closure at Exit 3 due to collision on Ohio River Bridge bridge

Traffic is being diverted to Cairo Road while crews work to remove vehicles from the bridge...
Traffic is being diverted to Cairo Road while crews work to remove vehicles from the bridge that were involved in the collision(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Interstate 24 westbound lanes are currently closed at Exit 3 due to a non-injury collision on the Ohio River Bridge in Paducah.

Traffic is being diverted to Cairo Road while crews work to remove vehicles from the bridge that were involved in the collision on September 30.

It estimated to be closed for two hours, or until 1:30 p.m.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area at this time.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One driver was transported to a regional hospital with life threatening injuries while the...
One teenager dead, another severely injured after Hamilton County crash
Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson speaks during a news conference on an indictment...
Last living suspect in 1996 drive-by shooting of Tupac Shakur indicted on murder charge
18-point doe harvested
Bow hunter harvests 18-point doe in Shell Knob, Mo.
Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned.
High school football coach resigns after parents try to influence playing time
An Iowa car collector is getting ready to auction off 100+ classic cars this weekend.
Man is auctioning most of his 150-plus classic cars

Latest News

One driver was transported to a regional hospital with life threatening injuries while the...
One teenager dead, another severely injured after Hamilton County crash
Around 9:25 p.m., ISP was notified of a crash on U.S. Highway 40 involving multiple vehicles,...
Multi-vehicle crash including tanker truck in Illinois, village evacuated, multiple fatalities reported
The Riverfront Flea Market usually draws in thousands from across the Heartland
Cape Girardeau holds Riverfront Flea Market in September
If you’re searching for a bargain, the Riverfront Flea Market is back in Cape Girardeau this...
Cape Girardeau Riverfront Flea Market starts tomorrow