Hot and dry conditions continue through the rest of the weekend

By Madeline Parker
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Saturday evening, Heartland, and after another hot day across the region, it looks like the warm and dry pattern will be sticking around for a while longer. Sunday looks dry once again, but temperatures will be in the upper 80s, once again. Mornings will be a starting in the low 60s for a little while longer as well. The 60 degree mornings and upper 80 afternoons will continue for a while, but we are tracking a chance for showers and cooler temperatures coming in by Thursday. These cooler temperatures will drop us to the low 80s by Friday but the next weekend look to finally bring the cool fall weather. It looks like we could see highs in the upper 60s.

