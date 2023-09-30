Heartland Votes
First Alert: Weekend looking dry and warm

First Alert Forecast @ 6AM on 9/30/23
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - We’re seeing a quiet, calming morning to start off your weekend. Temperatures are starting off in the low to mid 60s for most of the area.

If you’re on the road this morning, you could see some patchy dense fog, but Meghan Smith says conditions will clear up once the sun fully rises.

For Saturday, there will be sunny skies with most of the Heartland in the upper 80s, and a couple counties possibly seeing low 90s.

Sunday should have similar temperatures with clear skies as there is no rain in the forecast for the weekend.

Rain chances should stay clear until Thursday, while also cooling temps down to the upper 70s to low 80s.

