Dyersburg police investigating shooting

DYERSBURG, Tenn. (KFVS) - Police in Dyersburg, Tennessee are currently investigating after a man was shot.

Around 10:45 a.m. on September 30, officers with the Dyersburg Police Department responded to Cherry street in reference to a man that had been shot. When they arrived, officers discovered the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim would not provide information about the shooting to law enforcement. He was transported form the scene by ambulance, and was then airlifted to a Memphis hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call 311, Dyer County Crime Stoppers at 285-TIPS, or the Criminal Investigation Division at 288-7679.

