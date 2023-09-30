Cape Girardeau holds Riverfront Flea Market in September

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - If you’re searching for a bargain, the Riverfront Flea Market is back in Cape Girardeau this weekend.

Held on September 30, the Flea Market runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. More than 80 different vendors will be at the Flea Market, selling a variety of items.

There will be parking restrictions and signs up in the area, but normal parking will resume after 8 p.m. on Saturday night.

The Riverfront Flea Market usually draws in thousands from across the Heartland.

