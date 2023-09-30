Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Cape Girardeau holds Riverfront Flea Market in September

If you’re searching for a bargain, the Riverfront Flea Market is back in Cape Girardeau this weekend
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - If you’re searching for a bargain, the Riverfront Flea Market is back in Cape Girardeau this weekend.

Held on September 30, the Flea Market runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. More than 80 different vendors will be at the Flea Market, selling a variety of items.

There will be parking restrictions and signs up in the area, but normal parking will resume after 8 p.m. on Saturday night.

The Riverfront Flea Market usually draws in thousands from across the Heartland.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One driver was transported to a regional hospital with life threatening injuries while the...
One teenager dead, another severely injured after Hamilton County crash
Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson speaks during a news conference on an indictment...
Last living suspect in 1996 drive-by shooting of Tupac Shakur indicted on murder charge
18-point doe harvested
Bow hunter harvests 18-point doe in Shell Knob, Mo.
Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned.
High school football coach resigns after parents try to influence playing time
An Iowa car collector is getting ready to auction off 100+ classic cars this weekend.
Man is auctioning most of his 150-plus classic cars

Latest News

If you’re searching for a bargain, the Riverfront Flea Market is back in Cape Girardeau this...
Cape Girardeau Riverfront Flea Market starts tomorrow
One driver was transported to a regional hospital with life threatening injuries while the...
One teenager dead, another severely injured after Hamilton County crash
We're working to learn more about a fatal crash in Hamilton county this week that killed a...
Fatal crash in Hamilton County kills 17-year-old
As responders were working that crash, a northbound semi crashed blocking the northbound lanes...
Southbound lanes of Purchase Pkwy. reopen in Graves Co. after 2 separate semi crashes; One driver reported injured