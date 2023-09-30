Anhydrous ammonia leak leads to multiple fatalities in Illinois

TEUTOPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - A crash involving semi-truck containing anhydrous ammonia on U.S. Highway 40 has led to the evacuation of parts of Teutopolis, Illinois.

The Illinois State Police, local law enforcement, fire, and emergency service responders were on the scene of a crash on 19740 East U.S. Highway 40, half a mile from Teutopolis.

Around 4:50 p.m. on Friday, September 29, a crash on I-70, east of Effingham, caused traffic to be rerouted to U.S. Highway 40. Around 9:25 p.m., ISP was notified of an additional crash on U.S. Highway 40 involving multiple vehicles, including a semi-truck that was leaking anhydrous ammonia.

Due to the plume from the ammonia leak, people with a one mile radius of the crash on U.S. Highway 40 have been evacuated. U.S. Highway 40 between Teutopolis and Montrose is currently closed.

At this time, there are multiple fatalities. Crews are working to contain the leak while first responders and emergency workers continue to respond to the incident.

According to Effingham City/County 9-1-1, a shelter is set up at the St. Anthony Grade School in Effingham for those effected.

