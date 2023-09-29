Very warm weekend ahead

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Friday Evening Heartland. For your Friday evening plans temperatures will be very warm for this time of the year. We will start off in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees around 7PM and cool of to around 70 degrees by the late evening hours. Lows by morning will range from the upper 50s north to the middle 60s south, For Saturday and Sunday we will see mostly sunny skies and hot temperatures for this time of the year. Highs will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s. Enjoy your weekend.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.