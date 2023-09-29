Southbound lanes of Purchase Pkwy. reopen in Graves Co. after 2 separate semi crashes; One driver reported injured

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The northbound and southbound lanes of Purchase Parkway have reopened to traffic after closing at the 16.5 mile marker due to two crashes, near the same location, involving semi trucks.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, a semi loaded with processed chicken crashed, blocking the southbound lanes of Purchase Parkway near the KY 58 overpass on Friday morning, September 29.

As responders were working that crash, a northbound semi crashed blocking the northbound lanes nearby. Those lanes have since reopened.

According to a release from the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, the driver of the semi going northbound was 36-year-old Shawn Jones of Hollis, New York. Jones was found out of the vehicle and sustained multiple lacerations to his arms, legs and face.

Jones told deputies he was northbound on Purchase Parkway when he fell asleep. His vehicle impacted several cement barriers in a construction area before crossing the center median, both southbound lanes of travel and overturning. Jones was transported to Mercy/Lourdes Hospital Emergency Room for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The crashes were in the extended work zone along Purchase Parkway where traffic was down to one lane.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.