Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Ringling Bros. returns after 6-year hiatus

Instead of watching an elephant play basketball, fans can see a teenage human rocket and a...
Instead of watching an elephant play basketball, fans can see a teenage human rocket and a record-setting unicyclist.(Feld Entertainment)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 7:09 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Ringling Brothers is coming back after a six-year hiatus, but its animals are not.

Whether that still makes it a circus is debatable, but the company says it’s sure people will still pay to see people do amazing things.

Instead of watching an elephant play basketball, fans can see a teenage human rocket and a record-setting unicyclist.

The first show is Friday in Louisiana with two years of stops across the country already planned.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Graves County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Wingo, Kentucky that left one...
15 year old charged with murder in Graves Co. shooting
(Top row from left to right) Brennen Dehart, Devin Gray, Tray Holland, (bottom row from left...
5 arrested after police investigate stolen vehicle
Breaking News
Two confirmed dead in Ohio County plane crash
Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned.
High school football coach resigns after parents try to influence playing time
The Missouri Department of Corrections granted the early release for Gypsy Blancharde.
Department of Corrections announces early release date for Gypsy Blancharde

Latest News

A sharp increase in gas costs drove the August price increase,.
Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge shows a slight rise
FILE - United Auto Workers members and supporters picket outside a General Motors facility in...
Clock is ticking as United Autoworkers threaten to expand strikes against Detroit automakers
The Rev. Gustavo Castillo leads in song and praise members of his congregation at the Iglesia...
A green card processing change means US could lose thousands of faith leaders from abroad
Tyson Foods, along with Perdue Farms, is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor...
Tyson, Perdue under investigation for possible child labor violations
Parts of the Northeast are expected to get excessive amounts of rainfall.
Intense rain is forecast for Northeast, New York flooding a concern