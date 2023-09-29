Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Powerball jackpot nears $1 billion after long drought of winners

FILE - A person shows his scan card for their personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
FILE - A person shows his scan card for their personal selection numbers for a ticket for a Powerball drawing on Nov. 7, 2022 in Renfrew, Pa. An estimated 925 million prize is the world’s ninth-largest lottery jackpot.(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Another Powerball drawing Saturday night, another chance at a jackpot that is inching toward $1 billion.

The estimated $925 million prize is the world’s ninth-largest lottery jackpot, behind earlier Powerball and Mega Millions prizes that all topped $1 billion.

The prize has grown so large because there have been 30 consecutive drawings without a big winner, dating to July 19. That streak without a jackpot winner is due to the game’s long odds, 1 in 292.2 million, that are designed to make winning rare so grand prizes can grow large.

The $925 million prize is for a sole winner who chooses an annuity, with annual payments over 30 years. Winners almost always take the cash option, which for Saturday’s drawing would be an estimated $432.4 million.

Federal taxes will eat into those winnings, and some states also tax big lottery prizes.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Graves County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Wingo, Kentucky that left one...
15 year old charged with murder in Graves Co. shooting
(Top row from left to right) Brennen Dehart, Devin Gray, Tray Holland, (bottom row from left...
5 arrested after police investigate stolen vehicle
Breaking News
Two confirmed dead in Ohio County plane crash
Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned.
High school football coach resigns after parents try to influence playing time
The Missouri Department of Corrections granted the early release for Gypsy Blancharde.
Department of Corrections announces early release date for Gypsy Blancharde

Latest News

FILE -Oakland County Judge Kwame Rowe looks towards witness during cross examination, July 27,...
Michigan teen school shooter eligible for life in prison, no parole, for killing 4 students, judge rules
FILE - United Auto Workers members and supporters picket outside a General Motors facility in...
United Auto Workers strikes spread to Ford plant in Chicago, GM factory near Lansing, Michigan
First responders wade through flood waters at the base of the Williamsburg Bridge, Friday,...
Storm pounds New York City area, flooding subways and leading to abandoned vehicles on the FDR Drive
FILE - House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., walks to the chamber for procedural votes to...
McCarthy launches last-ditch plan to keep government open but with steep 30% cuts to many agencies
The U.S. 60/62 bridge over the Mississippi River will be closed to all traffic for a year.
U.S. 60/62 bridge over Mississippi River to close for a year