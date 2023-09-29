PORCH initiative begins revitalization on South Cape Girardeau homes

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - One Heartland organization is continuing it’s efforts to revitalize South Cape Girardeau.

The PORCH initiative recently purchased four homes in South Cape Girardeau. Buying and renovating these houses is part of their Pacific project.

Tameka Randle is the executive director for People Organized to Revitalize Community, or PORCH. Randle said their main focus is their housing initiative.

“Our number one main project that we have been focused on is housing so we launched our housing initiative in November of 2022 so we had our first phase where we helped first time homeowners get their first home in South Cape,” said Randle.

Randle also said that now it is time for phase two, the Pacific Project.

“We call this the Pacific Project we purchased homes and we started renovating South Cape,” said Randle.

The goal is to get more people interested in investing in South Cape Girardeau.

“We work with first time home owners if possible, we receive donations from private sectors so this is almost like a fundraiser in some capacities,” said Randle.

DJ Goodson is the project’s contractor He said, that while there’s a lot of work to be done, it’s work that is rewarding.

“We had to do pretty much a full re-gut, we took everything out we are having to replace some of the infrastructure,” said Goodson. “It’s an opportunity to work with some good people in the community, help make a positive impact.”

Randle said she’s proud the organization is making a difference.

“People being proud of their neighborhood and knowing that an organization and a business is interested in helping revitalize South Cape,” said Randle.

PORCH is a non-profit organization. Those who wish to donate to the cause can head to their website.

