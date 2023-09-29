Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Low Mississippi River levels continue to impact farmers.
By Heartland News
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 5:55 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Mississippi River levels continue to be close to historic lows.

As of Friday morning, September 29, the river was sitting at 7.2 feet in Cape Girardeau, Mo., and in Chester, Ill. it sat at 1.86 feet.

It’s all causing issues for farmers in the Show Me State.

We spoke with Barry Bean from the Missouri Farm Bureau Board on Thursday who said while there’s not immediate concern, if things continue, the river levels may cause grain storage prices to increase.

“Fortunately, we are early enough in harvest right now and, at least locally, the weather is dry enough that there is not huge concern, but if they don’t have rain further north and the river levels don’t come up, we are just a matter of a couple of weeks from getting to a point where it will be a very major concern,” Barry Bean, from the Missouri Farm Bureau Board, said.

The low river levels are causing problems for ports and boats.

In Arkansas, Jeff Worsham, the Osceola port manager for Poinsett Rice and Grain, said they must scramble when the water levels reach -10.4 ft.

