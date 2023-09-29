Lost & Found: Social media reunites lost wedding ring with rightful owner

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Two women, strangers from different states, are singing social media’s praises after Facebook helped to return a cherished possession to its rightful place.

In fact, a surprising number of hands have played a role in putting the three-stone diamond ring on Jamie Hawkins’ finger. The first happened more than 20 years ago when Josh Hawkins proposed to his Murray State University college sweetheart.

“We just we hit it off,” said Hawkins. “We dated five months and then we got engaged.”

On July 19, 2003, Josh added a wedding band to Jamie’s finger as they became husband and wife.

“It’s a past, present, and future ring so it just meant even more that it was that type of ring,” said Jamie.

The ring remained on Jamie’s hand as she and her husband built their life and home in Paducah, Kentucky. That is, until the Hawkins family took a trip to St. Louis on January 29, 2022.

“We came for a WWE [World Wrestling Entertainment] event in St. Louis for my son, and we got there early. We went to Chesterfield to the outdoor mall and we went to eat, and then we went back to the hotel to check in,” Jamie said. “We were getting ready to go to the event and I looked down at my hand and I didn’t see my ring.”

Panicked, but determined to put her worries aside for her son, Jamie and her family went to the WWE event.

“Then on Sunday we went all the way back to Chesterfield, and we went to every store that we’d been to, left our name, phone number, and they said they’d call if anyone turned it in,” said Jamie.

No one called. Heartbroken, the Hawkins family headed back to Paducah. A few days later, Jaime posted on a wedding ring lost and found Facebook page, but feared her ring was lost forever.

“I think I cried more about it than I’ve cried about a lot of things,” Jaime said. “My first thought was, somebody probably found it and I’m never getting it back.”

She was only half right. Days later in February 2022, Mike Patton of St. Charles County, Missouri was with his son Matthew shopping at Chesterfield’s Nike Outlet store when a diamond ring caught his eye.

“He takes the ring up to the counter where there’s two males that are working and he’s like, Hey, this ring. Do you know anybody who’s looking for it? Do you want to take responsibility for whatever and they wanted nothing to do with this ring,” said Mike’s wife, Jayne Patton in a Facebook Live. “He goes, ‘I know what I’ll do.’ He goes, ‘I will take it to my wife. She’ll put on social media and she’ll find out who the owner is.”

Mike Patton was shopping with his son for shoes at the Nike outlet store in Chesterfield, MO when a diamond ring caught his eye. He thought he would bring it home for his wife Jayne (a self-proclaimed social media sleuth) to see if she could find out who it belonged to. (Jayne Patton | Jayne Patton)

But, when Mike returned to work, out of habit, he tossed everything he had in his pockets including the ring into his desk drawer. That’s where it stayed until August 2023.

“That diamond ring has been sitting with coins, paper clips and push pins for over a year,” said Jayne Patton. “He hasn’t even thought about it.”

Meantime, in Paducah, Jamie’s heartbreak over losing her ring was only compounded when in January 2023, she was diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer.

“When I went in, she pulled up the pathology report and she said, ‘Unfortunately, you have triple negative breast cancer. It’s going to be about three months of chemo. And then after that,’ she said, you know, ‘We’ll probably have to do a double mastectomy.’ That’s when I first cried. I didn’t cry about it when I when I found out, I thought - we can do this. But when I found out I had to have chemo and then what kind of cancer it was - triple negative breast cancer. That has like a 40 percent return rate.”

In January 2023, Jamie Hawkins was diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer. (Jamie Hawkins | Jamie Hawkins)

On July 19, Jamie and Josh celebrated 20 years together still without the ring that sealed their vows, but that would soon change.

One month later, Mike Patton found the ring in his desk drawer and finally brought it home to his wife.

“He was cleaning out his drawer because I guess you do that after a year and a half,” said Jayne Patton. “He’s like, ‘I forgot about this ring. He goes I’m going to take this home and I’m gonna give it to Jayne she’s gonna post it on social media.’ and I said that’s exactly what I’m gonna do.”

Jayne, a self-proclaimed cyber super sleuth, cleaned up the ring, put it in a box to take some pictures, and posted it on Facebook. Within 24 hours, more than 1,000 people had shared the post.

A Facebook friend of a friend of a friend spotted Jayne’s post and helped to connect the dots by forwarding Jamie’s old lost ring post from the lost and found page to others who ultimately forwarded to Jayne.

“It was posted about the same time last year that Mike found the ring and it was that she had lost it in Chesterfield,” said Jayne. “I knew that her name, her name was there and it began with a ‘J’ and on the inside of the ring it says J and J and their wedding date. And I’m like ‘are you kidding me?’ This would have been the exact time and the exact initial.”

Jayne reached out to to Jaime directly through Facebook, but there was no reply because Jamie’s Facebook Messenger privacy settings were set to receive messages from ‘friends only.’

Jayne Patton took photos of the ring her husband had found to post to Facebook. The post was shared 1,000 times in 24 hours. (Jayne Patton | Jayne Patton)

“So I thought, my brother and his wife live in Paducah, Kentucky. So I contact my sister-in-law and asked, ‘Do you know this person?’ And she goes, ‘Jayne she works in my building.’ I’m like are you freaking kidding me?”

Jamie was completely unaware of these revelations, and says she was at her lowest point in her cancer journey. Three months of chemo had turned into several more. She was exhausted, physical ill, and feeling defeated, until her husband came in with some astonishing news.

“I was still sleeping. And my husband came in the room and he goes, ‘I think I’m gonna throw up.’ And then I thought, ‘Why, what’s wrong, what’s wrong?’ He turned and showed me a picture. And he was like, ‘I think someone found your ring,” said Jamie. “I was just shaking, I couldn’t stop shaking! I was so excited.”

Jayne excitedly took to Facebook to announce the news.

“Her husband messages me, and her husband’s name begins with a J. So, it is J and J and their wedding day, and their ring, and they live in Paducah, Kentucky, and they’re gonna get their ring next week because God does miracles!”

Jayne’s package arrived in the mail the day after Jamie’s final chemotherapy treatment. Jamie wasn’t home at the time, so she made her husband open the package.

“He opened it he put it on his pinky and sent me a picture. ‘He said it’s here. It’s yours,” said Jamie. “I look back and I think, why did it happen like it did? And I think it just came back to me at a time that I needed it the most.”

Jamie Hawkins' husband Josh opened the envelope from Jayne Patton at Jamie's request. She couldn't wait until she got home to see if the ring Jayne had sent was truly her long-lost wedding ring. (Jamie Hawkins | Jamie Hawkins)

Jamie said throughout her life, the ring has held her hopes as a new bride, helped her through her darkest hours, and now as she looks at its three shining past, present and future stones - she said it also holds the promise of brighter days ahead.

“It makes me think that I’m going to be here for a long time. You know, God’s not gonna let this happen and bring this ring back to me and this is going to be the end of my story in a few years,” said Jamie. “I think I’ve got I think I have a long life to live.”

Jamie’s cancer is currently in remission.

