Jackson Volleyball wins fifth consecutive SEMO Conference Tournament Championship

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The SEMO Conference Volleyball Tournament was condensed into a single day for 2023. Pool play was eliminated, leaving only the bracket portion of the Tournament.

Thursday started with all 12 Conference teams at the Cape Girardeau Sportsplex.

SEMO Conference Volleyball Tournament

In a battle between two teams from Jackson in the championship game, the Indians defeated Saxony Lutheran, 2-0.

It’s the fifth consecutive Tournament title for Jackson.

.@Jackson_Indians win their 5th consecutive SEMO Conference Volleyball Tournament Championship 2-0 over Saxony Lutheran pic.twitter.com/v2o1j0IeTd — Jess Todd (@JessTodd_KFVS) September 29, 2023

“Even when we have such a long season, we always come back to this tournament and want to get that win,” said Jackson senior Payton Gannon. “This is the tournament that we’re like ‘ya we want to win it.’”

The Indians also clinched the SEMO Conference regular season crown with a win over Saxony Lutheran at home on Monday.

