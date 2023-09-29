Hot and humid weekend

Heartland Votes
Your First Alert forecast at noon on 9/29.
By Cassie Campbell
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Happy Friday! We are about one week into the fall season but it sure feels like a hot summer day outside. We are tracking lots of sunshine as we head into the weekend. Tonight, expect clear skies for Friday night football with temperatures in the 60s. This weekend is going to remain a hot one with afternoon temperatures increasing to the upper 80s possible 90s. Any outdoor plans make sure to stay hydrated and grab the shades or hats. Evenings will continue to feel like fall with the temperatures dropping to the upper 50s. The heat and humidity expected to stick around through the beginning of next week, before we finally see a change in the weather pattern by Wednesday.

