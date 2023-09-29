“HERD” movie premiere in Poplar Bluff in October

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - In partnership with Dark Sky Films, Framework Productions will be presenting the Missouri premiere of the movie, “HERD” in October.

On October 21, the Rodgers Theatre in downtown Poplar Bluff will be holding the premiere. The premiere, in coordination with the Poplar Bluff Chamber of Commerce, aims to shine a spotlight on local talent while benefiting the Rodgers Theatre.

“HERD” is the first movie filmed in the Poplar Bluff area and pays homage to the community that played a pivotal role in its creation. Directed by Poplar Bluff native, Steven Pierce, the movie features a cast including Corbin Bernsen, Timothy V. Murphy, Ellen Adair, Mitzi Akaha, Jeremy Holm, Amanda Fuller, and Dana Snyder.

The premiere event will feature a red carper ceremony commencing at 5 p.m., followed by the exclusive screening at 6:30 p.m. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in a post-screening signing with the filmmakers and leading actors.

In recognition of the community’s contribution, the premiere’s proceeds will benefit the Rodgers Theatre. The funds will contribute to restoring the theatre’s cinematic experience.

The festivities extend beyond the theatre, as a street festival is planned from 2-6:30 p.m., just outside the Theatre. This celebration includes food trucks, music, beverages, games, and even face painting booths.

Tickets will be available for purchase via Eventbrite on HERD.film. For event details, including ticketing and event schedules, you can find them on HERD.film.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.