Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Government contractor hacked, DHS says

A Department of Homeland Security contractor was the victim of a ransomware attack, federal...
FILE - A Department of Homeland Security contractor was the victim of a ransomware attack, federal officials disclosed.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 5:54 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Department of Homeland Security is investigating a ransomware attack on a government contractor.

Johnson Controls, a major manufacturer of alarm and building automation systems, was hacked last week.

It caused disruptions to information technology systems and knocked some of the company’s subsidiary websites offline.

The company said disruptions to its business are ongoing.

Meanwhile, internal DHS correspondence revealed officials are trying to determine if any sensitive security information was compromised, including any personally identifiable information of DHS officials.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Graves County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Wingo, Kentucky that left one...
15 year old charged with murder in Graves Co. shooting
Breaking News
Two confirmed dead in Ohio County plane crash
(Top row from left to right) Brennen Dehart, Devin Gray, Tray Holland, (bottom row from left...
5 arrested after police investigate stolen vehicle
Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned.
High school football coach resigns after parents try to influence playing time
The Missouri Department of Corrections granted the early release for Gypsy Blancharde.
Department of Corrections announces early release date for Gypsy Blancharde

Latest News

Low Mississippi River levels continue to impact farmers.
Low Mississippi River levels continue to impact farmers
Carbondale police are searching for a vehicle after a pedestrian was seriously injured in a...
Carbondale police looking for vehicle after pedestrian seriously injured in hit-and-run crash
Low Mississippi River levels continue to impact farmers.
Low Mississippi River levels impacting farmers
New Madrid police say a resident received two suspicious packages in the mail containing...
New Madrid, Mo. woman receives suspicious packages in mail, police say they contained fentanyl