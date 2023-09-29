Heartland Votes
Giant City State Park to hold Trek N’ Treat

Celebrate Halloween at Giant City State Park with Trek N’ Treat.
Celebrate Halloween at Giant City State Park with Trek N’ Treat.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
MAKANDA, Ill. (KFVS) - Celebrate Halloween in the park with Trek N’ Treat.

According to a release from Giant City State Park, you can walk the Devil’s Standtable trail for an easy, self-guided hike from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 28.

Along the trail, you’ll meet creature characters who will teach you about some of the misunderstood creatures that call Giant City home.

Organizers say the trail is about one-third of a mile and will take 20-30 minutes.

