First Alert: Weekend looks clear with highs near 90

(KFVS) - It’s shaping up to be dry and very warm through the weekend.

Brian Alworth says a few clouds this morning will give way to mainly sunny skies by afternoon, with official highs of about 85 to 90.

Dew points will be in the moderately high 60s, so there will be a slight heat index effect.

It will be mainly clear this weekend, with some patchy morning fog and just a few daytime clouds.

Highs Saturday through Monday will be right around 90 degrees.

A developing easterly breeze may bring humidity levels down a bit over the weekend.

Not much change until about the middle of next week.

Models have been a bit inconsistent with timing, but are showing a significant upper trough and cold front moving through about Thursday of next week. This would bring a good chance of showers and a few thunderstorms, the first rain in almost exactly a month for some areas, as well as a significant cool down.

If this holds, the following weekend should actually feel like fall for a change.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.