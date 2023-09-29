First Alert Friday Morning Outlook

Shaping up to be a dry and very warm pattern through the upcoming weekend. Farther down the road, there is a sign of some changes later next week. In the shorter term, however, an upper level ridge will develop over the Mississippi Valley today and hold at least into early next week. This will keep our weather very dry and very warm. A few clouds this morning will give way to mainly sunny skies by afternoon, with official highs of about 85 to 90, and dew points in the moderately high 60s (so there will be a slight heat index effect.) For the weekend proper, expect it to be mainly clear, with some patchy morning fog and just a few daytime clouds. Highs Saturday through Monday will be right around 90°. A developing easterly breeze may bring humidity levels down a bit over the weekend.

Not much change until about the middle of next week. Models have been a bit inconsistent with timing, but are showing a significant upper trough and cold front moving through about Thursday of next week. This would bring a good chance of showers and a few thunderstorms (first rain in almost exactly a month for some areas) as well as a significant cool down. If this holds, the following weekend should actually feel like fall for a change.

